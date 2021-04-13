Kenyan music icon David Mathenge a.k.a Nameless cries foul after hackers took control of his Instagram account.

2020 and 2021 have been a good streak so far for Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi. They have remained musically relevant in a period when most entertainers around the region are suffering.

Their recent release “This Love” is gaining momentum and receiving airplay around East Africa.

It is desirable momentum and they have been pushing the music mostly online through their social media platforms and music streaming sites.

Read Also: Double Release: Wahu and Nameless express the extremes of love in ‘This Love’

But hackers have different plans. Nameless revealed how his Instagram account was taken over on Tuesday morning.

He has now resorted to using Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok to communicate with his followers.

Hey fam. Just to let you know, my IG account was hacked Jana. We are working with a dedicated team to sort it out , and pray that we will be back in control ASAP. Will keep you updated. For now I will be communicating though here and Twitter, na pia Tiktok, hapo naweza release stress na madance stingo. Nameless

He joins a long list of celebrities who have lost control of their social media accounts to hackers but we hope he can regain it.