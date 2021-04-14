It is almost coming to a year since MTN Uganda and SIMFY AFRICA launched messaging app ‘ayoba’ to enable customers to access more affordable communication.

Currently available for Android devices and soon for iOS, the app has built value for use letting you securely send and receive text messages, voice messages, videos, images, audio and other files.

The app is available in some African languages, such as Swahili, Luganda, Hausa, isiXhosa, and Yoruba.

It has end-to-end encryption to keep users’ data safe and ensure their privacy as they chat with their contacts regardless of their device or network.

ayoba also has channels on sports, fashion, cooking, health, and games.

In addition to texting, customers can also initiate voice calls with their contacts, from within the ayoba app.

The call will be charged as a standard voice call using the customers’ available airtime or minutes.

Key features of the ayoba app include:

Local languages: ayoba is available in the top local languages in the markets where the offering has launched.

Chat now: Users can instantly send and receive text and voice messages with any of their contacts regardless of device type or network.

Security: End-to-end encryption means that messages in a conversation cannot be read by anyone else.

Chat with everyone: Users can send SMS text messages with anyone in their contact list, regardless of whether they have ayoba installed or not.

Channels: Users can subscribe to channels for locally relevant content across various categories.

Gaming: Users can play with a large selection of games

FREE to use: It is free to use by MTN customers for up to 1GB every month, for every user.

How to get ayoba:

Step 1: Visit MyMTN app www.mtn.co.ug/mymtn open the app and select Ayoba

Step 2: Select your preferred download option and click on “Download Now”

Step 3: When prompted to, select “allow from this source” and install app.

Step 4: Open the app and sign up to start chatting for FREE