Staunch fans of band music and Geoffrey Lutaaya’s old music should brace themselves for a mouth-watering concert from the talented singer-turned-politician.

The Da Nu Eagles Production boss revealed that soon, when the lockdown on public gatherings and concerts is lifted, he will stage a concert for his old songs.

The Kakuuto MP-elect made the promise during an interview on Spark TV as he trashed rumors suggesting that he had plans of quitting music and concentrate on his journey in parliament.

Geoffrey Lutaaya further assured critics who thought that he would ditch music forever and put his focus on politics by stating that he is no where close to giving up on doing music.

He also scoffed at those who thought that he cannot speak fluent English noting that he is much better than those who critic him.

He advised them to watch out for him in parliament when he is officially sworn in as Member of Parliament.