Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has bragged that he is the sexiest man breathing among fellow male celebrities.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment boss made the claim via his Facebook page where he shared fresh photos of himself chilling at a fancy hangout.

Sexiest man breathing. Gravity Omutujju

His claims sparked mixed reaction amongst his followers as some bashed him for allegedly claiming what he is not. Others backed his claim.

Here we take a look at how his followers reacted to his statements as we scrolled through the comment section:

“You have money but failed to look sexy, it’s high time you went for a surgery!” – A fan commented.

“Sexy biki nga u look like ur not eating. Just looking miserable. We need prayers to our king and ur shouting nonsense” – another added.

“Depends of how u define sexiest” – Cherry Sylvia wrote.

“Stop dreaming” – Dennis Flavian Ssemanda advised.