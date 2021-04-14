Following a battering while at Cayenne Bar at the start of April, Guvnor Ace is regaining shape and he is grateful for the attention and care shown by his fans.

There is something good in every bad thing… So they say and Leone Island singer Guvnor Ace seems to have found the true meaning.

On Friday 2nd April, Ssemawere Ronald a.k.a Guvnor Ace was attacked and thumped by goons while at Cayenne Bar and Restaurant in Bukoto.

He was left with a swollen bruised face, and burst lips. It was later reported that Sheilah Gashumba’s bouncers inflicted the pain on him.

Most of the pain is now gone and Guvnor Ace is steadily improving according to photos he shared on his Facebook page on Monday.

In the caption, the Seguku-based singer thanked everyone who showed concern and revealed how the injuries are recovering steadily.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for showing concern on my health condition. I felt the love and care shown with so many of your messages and calls and can’t thank you all enough. I am slowly and surely recovering from the injuries inflected on me on that horrible night. Mwebaale nyo, Asante saana, Thank you for the prayers and good wishes soon I will be back on my feet. Guvnor Ace

In another post, Guvnor Ace continues to dig at his haters as he reveals how they create the drama out of jealousy.

He writes, “I don’t give any reason for anyone to hate me. They create their own little drama out of jealousy.”

Well, atleast he is recovering and will soon be in perfect shape.