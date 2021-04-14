Yesterday, the people of Buganda celebrated Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II’s 66th birthday but he didn’t seem to be in fine shape and health.

Kabaka’s birthday celebrations featured activities on redefining HIV&AIDS prevention, management, and bolstering the ambitious global target to end the scourge by 2030.

Videos of the Buganda King that have been circulating have caused a stir on social media with a number of people questioning why those close to him decided to bring him to the public when he wasn’t feeling fine.

Among those included celebrities who have called upon the concerned members to rush the Kabaka of Buganda overseas for better health treatment before the situations worsens.

Below are the pleas from different individuals pleading Kabaka to flown out of the country for better treatment: