While in Tanzania recently, singer Hajjara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana faced a daunting task when she was asked to describe the kind of music that Ugandan artists sing.

The Source Management singer clearly knew that Ugandan’s don’t have that particular name or style which defines our music and struggled to give an answer to the question.

She, however, beat around the bush and tried to forge a name till she failed to come up with one.

She ended up disclosing how Uganda specifically does not have a name that defines the local music reasoning that the new generation changed the whole sytem.

She noted how back then, our music was easily defined as Kadongo Kamu but all that changed when fresh blood and talent took over the industry.

When asked to open up about her love life, she disclosed that she is single adding that she loves to keep her relationship secret.