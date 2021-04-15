Soon and very soon, before the end of the year, popular comedienne and YouTuber Anne Kansiime and her lover Skylanta will be welcoming their firstborn baby.

Anne Kansiime, who has for a while been rumored to be expecting, finally opened up about her pregnancy for the first time via her social media handles last evening.

She took to her Instagram account where she shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump and stressed how she has been looking for the perfect way to publicly reveal that she is pregnant.

Anne Kansiime disclosed that on Friday 16th April (tomorrow) she will speak up about her pregnancy as she will be performing live on her YouTube channel.

I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way? So, this coming Friday the 16th of April, I will be performing for you live from my baking grounds featuring The Pulse Ug and pouring out my heart to you live on YOUTUBE I have really missed you, Ninjas. And there is so much to tell you, my head spins from not knowing where to start. Anne Kansiime

Congratulations Anne and Skylanta!