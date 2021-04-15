Renown deejay and media personality DJ Bush Baby, real name Michael Owor, will be off the scene for over two months as he nurses injuries sustained in a near-fatal accident.

In February, Bush Baby called it a day at Urban TV where he was working as the the Content Manager – Entertainment in the Broadcast Department since February 2020.

His next step was rumored to be a personal consultation firm which he was to set up and continue spreading his knowledge to the media industry.

That, however, shall have to wait as he steps away from work for not less than two months to nurse injuries sustained in an accident.

According to information reaching us, DJ Bush Baby was involved in a road accident yesterday and has been advised to take months off as he recovers from the sustained injuries.

It is reported that Bush Baby sustained fractured hip bones and raptured some vital internal organs.

Today I went through a near-fatal accident. I sustained fractured hip bones. Raptured some vital internal organs. Physicians are monitoring my situation. Am stable for now pending possible surgery. I am under medical instructions to avoid intensive activities for 8 weeks. DJ Bush Baby

We wish him a quick recovery!