Like King Kong thumping his chest hard in celebration, God’s Plan seemed happy when Sheilah Gashumba finally covered a tattoo of his name on her body.

Why would God’s Plan be happy about the eventual end of a relationship he tried hard to keep going?

So many questions yet less answers keep coming up concerning the Sheilah Gashumba and Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan failed relationship.

On Wednesday, Sheilah Gashumba shared photos showing how she had finally covered up the “God’s Plan” tattoo on her back with wings in the shape of a broken heart.

This seemed to be the last nail in the coffin for their not-all-rosy relationship which, according to God’s Plan, ended in August 2020.

Having seen the changes made by Sheilah, God’s Plan ran to his Twitter account, shared the photo of his ex-lover’s back and the caption, “Dear God thank you.”

Dear God thank you pic.twitter.com/vYISgkypdB — callmegodsplan (@callmegodsplan) April 14, 2021

God’s Plan left everyone confused on why he would thank God for ending the relationship they both enjoyed.

We cannot say we have the answer to that question right now but we’ll keep digging.