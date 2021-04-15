Iryn Namubiru’s son Eko has great resemblance to Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith and for those looks, he will be a break some hearts according to Sheebah Karungi.

Eko is one of Iryn Namubiru’s sons. She shared a photo of his on Instagram on Wednesday and sent the comment section buzzing.

Several comments must have had Eko blushing if he read them with several slay queens talking about how handsome he is.

Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi also joined the rest of Iryn Namubiru’s followers in marveling at what a handsome boy Eko is.

In her comment though, Sheebah noted how Eko will be a heartbreaker, something which Iryn Namubiru laughed off.

Eko is Iryn Namubiru’s eldest son. He might just have been ushered into the limelight with one Instagram post.