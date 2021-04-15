On one knee Raymond Mujuni went as he asked Rita Kanya to be his girlfriend and she said “YES!”

The next time you switch on NTV Uganda and find Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya, it will be more or less a family affair.

The two made their relationship official at a romantic private proposal on the evening of Thursday 15th April, 2021 in Kampala.

Raymond and Rita are workmates at the Serena Hotel based NTV Uganda where they work as news anchors.

Mujuni broke the good news on social media where he shared a photo of himself romantically hugging his bae, and the caption:

The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question. Raymond Mujuni

JUST IN: The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question pic.twitter.com/85EoRJi1Gn — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) April 15, 2021

Rumors about their relationship have been ongoing in the gossip corridors but nothing had been confirmed yet.

Well, Kanya is marked now boys. Let’s get ready for the marital ceremony preparations that are reportedly underway already.

Congratulations to Raymond and Rita!