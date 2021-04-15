You will be on lucky person if Mudra accepted to write you a song because he seems so done with songwriting as he looks to focus on singing.

Mudra, real name Alpha Ssebunya, has been writing songs for various top artistes and he is the brains behind many local dancehall hit songs.

His touch is a fusion of old skool but with a blend of the current and trending dancehall vibes. Quite interesting if you asked me.

Mudra’s songs Muyayu and Onkosa have turned out to be big bangers even in a period when bars are still closed…err, officially closed.

He has a touch of a genius when he starts writing dancehall music having done so for the likes of Cindy Sanyu, Karole Kasita, and a few others.

The sad news coming in, however, indicates that he will not be writing songs anymore for any artiste.

Mudra reasons that songwriting is not rewarding enough in the local music industry especially because of the unproductive copyright laws.

Mudra believes that as a young talent, he has more chance of reaping big financially as an artiste than a songwriter.

Songwriting in Uganda without copyright is non-productive. I used to write for Karole Kasita. I gave her the last project and stopped. The money for a songwriter is very little. How much do you think do they pay? Mudra

Mudra will not be the only local songwriter to consider a career as a singer after the likes of Daddy Andre, Nince Henry, among others.

With two big songs already, he has what it takes to make it big as a singer and we can’t wait to hear more of what he has been working on.