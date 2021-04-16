City hairdresser Bryan Barber, born Brian Lutaaya, has dragged singer-cum-presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira to the Chief Magistrates Court in Makindye for failure to settle his payment of Shs300,000 since 2019.

According to a court document cited by this website dated 1st April, 2021 stamped and received by the Chief Magistrates Courts, it indicates that it is a demand notice where Lutaaya Brian versus Catherine Kusasira.

Last month, Bryan Barber appeared on different TV interviews and explained that the debt came about when Kusasira hired him to work on her hair during her ‘Tears of A Woman’ concert that was at Serena Hotel which was graced by President Museveni.

He then explained that they agreed on a payment of Shs200,000 which the singer did not clear after the concert.

During the same concert, Bryan Barber added that he also assisted Kusasira with Shs100,000 to give to her kids to buy edibles making the total of Shs300,000.

He decided to go public because Kusasira was ignoring and when his efforts went futile, he decided to turn the matters legal demanding Kusasira to payback his money.