Club Pilsener, through their new campaign dubbed ‘Hunt For Club’, has unleashed new limited edition designs for different young Ugandans to celebrate urban tribes.

Coming off the back of a successful Club Beatz At Home concert campaign, Hunt For Club encourages the enthusiastic young generation of Ugandans to find their groove as they enjoy their favorite beer brand, Club Pilsener.

Club is providing the platform with limited edition designs with each of the top four urban tribes represented including; Team MBs, Team No Sleep, Team Techiez, and Team Drip.

Unleash Your Beat with the new campaign by showing your creativity and innovation as you learn from your comrades in the different tribes/teams.

The Limited Edition labels will run for three months. The labels have changed but the beer is still the same refreshing taste that Club Pilsener has always been.

What Are The Teams?

Team No Sleep

Team No Sleep entails vibrant internet savvy social creatures unapologetically devoted to having a good time any day, any time of the week.

Team Drip

Team Drip is for the people who are fashionably trendy and very expressive; both visually and verbally.

They hang out at trendy bars that allow them to capture the perfect moment, and high fashion experiences.

Team Techiez

This one’s for the “Geeks”. They are bold and confident tech savvy social creatures. They love video games. They are also highly engaging and opinionated.

Team MBs

If you consider yourself an influencer (within your own right/group), this is where you belong. Social network is their “networth”. They are engaging and love to flow with the trends.

The different teams will be led by captains who are renown celebrities in the music, fashion, and technology industries.

There are lots of goodies to be given to the different teams at different stages of the campaign which runs till June.

As a consumer, it is a good feeling drinking from the exact Club Pilsener bottle with a label that resonates with who you are.

What are you waiting for? Hunt For Club and Unleash Your Beat!