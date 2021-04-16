With deep sorrow, comedian Robert Sunday, commonly known as Taata Sam, is mourning the passing on of his manager Fred Kigozi.

Fred Kigozi passed on today morning at Mulago referral hospital after a successful leg surgery resulting from a Boda-Boda accident along Masaka road.

The accident happened when a Boda-Boda Kigozi was on collided with a truck carrying sand and while trying to save a life, Kigozi’s leg was crushed by the truck.

“On Wednesday 14th April, around 1 pm, Fred was on a boda along Kyengera (Masaka road, Lukadde Road-that Joins Kuttaano, and Masaka Road. They collided with A sand car and in trying to save a life, he fell down and his right leg got smashed and broken down,” Taata Sam explained.

Medical experts resolved that his leg had to be amputated.

Basing on Taata Sam’s post, Fred has always been a down to earth person who always inspired a lot of people who were close to him. He also uplifted and encouraged those who always felt depressed.

With a very heavy heart, I’m sad to say our beloved Manager Fred Kigozi has passed on. I’ve been trying to find the words to say for some time now but it’s just been too painful to write. Fred, God may have been ready to give you your wings, but we were not ready to lose you. You were a real-life Angel, giving hope, inspiration, and love to millions of people all around touched by your amazing work. You may be gone now, but you will always live in our hearts, and your legacy will live on forever. For those that don’t know, On Wednesday 14th April, around 1 pm, Fred was on a Boda along Kyengera (Masaka road, Lukadde Road-that Joins Kuttaano, and Masaka Road. They collided with A Sand car And in trying to save a life, He fell down and his right leg got smashed and broken down. Helpers called the Ambulance rushed him to Mulago Hospital, where they told us that to save his life, the leg was to be Amputee. Mom accepted and signed the form before the theater. The operation seemed successful and by yesterday (Thursday 15th, he was out of Comma and was talking to us, even giving us hope, narrating a bit what happened, what he lost in the tragedy,) Til evening when We left other relatives to take care and in the morning today (Friday 16th April 2021), we got calls with disturbing News that he has breathed his last. With tears of sorrow we cry, in angel’s arms, you were carried away. Our memories of love and laughter shall not fade, for inside our hearts you will always stay. R. I. P Kigozi Fred, Our Manager, Our Papa, Our Brother, Our Dear Friend. May the Angels welcome you with open Hands Taata Sam

May Fred Kigozi’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace!