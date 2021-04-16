Last weekend, singer Eddy Kenzo made headlines when he gifted his manager Martin Beta Muhumuza with a car, house, cow, and land on his wedding while appreciating him for being a good friend for a very long time.

However, one critic only identified as Gary has poured cold water on Eddy Kenzo’s ego saying he gifted his manager with a very faulty car that had been parked at his yard for a long while.

Gary further claims that he felt let down when he saw the media hyping Eddy Kenzo about the gifts he gave to his manager.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo confirms gifting manager with house, car, cow and land on wedding

The critic added that for Beta now has to inject a lot of cash to repair the car that was gifted to him by his boss Kenzo to be able to cruise it on Kampala streets.

Gary went ahead and stung Kenzo noting how he does not a personal car apart from the two that were gifted to him by President Museveni and city socialite Robert Kampala before branding him a car broker.

The little known critic also promised to expose more of Kenzo’s lies if he dares to bring other stunts in public. He is now making research about the land he offered to his manager.

He also stated how Kenzo doesn’t own the Buziga home revealing that the land and property that Kenzo and Gashumba claim to own belong to a loaded man known as William who is based in Masaka.

When asked about the Salaama Road house that Kenzo owns, he confirmed that he is the rightful owner of the property but didn’t give clear information about the Seguku house.