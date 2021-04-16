Collins Bareija Magezi a.k.a Emeka Collins a.k.a The Romantic Mukiga has bid farewell to the staff at radio Hot 100 FM where he has been serving for two and a half years.

Emeka Collins is a media personality, comedian, events emcee and content creator with a favorably big following locally.

He has been presenting the Hot Cruise show from 2-6pm together with Conan Tumusiime at the Bukoto-based radio station.

His journey at radio Hot 100 FM, however, ends today. Emeka made the announcement through his social media platforms.

Every good thing comes to an end and so has my time at @hot100_ug. It’s been an amazing two and a half years and I must say we have done lots of great things and put the show up and the station. I’d like to thank my bosses @AgaSekalala and @collinmutts for the opportunity. I leave with experience and and growth. Thanks to all the listeners, you are Gems. To my brother @tumusiimeUg I’ve known you for long and I’ll miss your stupidity and madness mostly the off air convos. I know our paths on radio will cross again. Today I do my last show, tune in from 2-6. Collins Emeka

Emeka noted that he will be revealing his next move very soon but the gossip corridors have it that he is set to join NXT Radio.

“I’ll communicate my next move soon. It’s time to explore other opportunities now. Hot 100 will always be home. Aluta Continua,” Emeka added.

Well done Emeka! We wish you well on your next journey!