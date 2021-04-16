A few days ago, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s health condition drew the concern of citizens when he was spotted having difficulties in breathing and swallowing during his 66th birthday celebrations in Lubiri, Mengo.

Several individuals came out and called upon those who are close to him to rush him to hospitals overseas to seek improved health care.

Among the people who aired their concerns included artists like Bebe Cool, Ykee Benda, Chameleone, politicians, and the public at large.

A day later, Kabaka was seen shopping and taking a stroll at a shopping center in town with his royal guards.

Today, Kabaka took his first Covid-19 vaccination shot together with his wife Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda.

The Buganda Kingdom Katikiro (Prime Minister) Charles Peter Mayiga dispelled all speculations about Kabaka’s health status when he revealed that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi is only suffering from ‘allergies’ that give him difficulties in breathing whenever he wears the face mask.

Katikiro Charles Peter Miyiga went on to refute claims that suggested that the Kabaka was poisoned.

Kabaka is having challenges related to allergies that cause him breathing difficulties. Dispel the rumors that he was poisoned. they are totally wrong, baseless, and unfounded. Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga

He further assured the public of how Kabaka is positively responding to the treatment for the allergies and that he is getting better.