Kampala Capital City Authority Councilors have agreed to rename the Nsambya Estate road after Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to commemorate the good deeds he did in transforming the religious section.

The councilors first proposed doing so for several roads and hills around Kampala before eventually settling for the Nsambya Estate road to be renamed after the late since Nsambya is the center of the Catholic secretariate.

The councilors are now only waiting for a final decision from the KCCA executive concerning their plans to rename the road.

Read Also: Sad News: Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has passed on

VIDEO: Road to be named after the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga #VisionUpdates #NewVisionAt35 pic.twitter.com/VlpIjBAiTf — Urban Television (@UrbanTVUganda) April 15, 2021

During the KCCA sitting, some of the members proposed that they also rename at least a road near the old taxi park after the late Hajji Musa Katongole who started UTODA in 1986.