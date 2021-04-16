Reports reveal that over fifteen machete-wielding thugs broke into the late Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga’s ancestral home in Kyabakadde village, Kyabakade Parish in Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District.

The thugs are said to have invaded the late Archbishop’s home on Friday at around 1am while decked in plain outfits, wearing face masks, and holding machetes and sticks.

The thugs reportedly accessed entry into the late Archbishop’s ancestral home by cutting the perimeter fence.

They reportedly attacked the occupants in the house, robbed mobile phones, two TV sets, and made off with cash amounting to Shs250,000.

Nagalama Police have confirmed the attack investigations on the matter are on.

The Deputy PRO Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire through a radio interview on Nsambya-based Catholic Radio Sapientia revealed that they recorded statements about the case.

We have recorded all relevant statements. Investigations are ongoing to have the rest of the suspects arrested and produced before courts of law. Luke Owoyesigyire

Even though the suspects fled, the police managed to recover some of the exhibits and arrested one of the suspects. The hunt for the rest of the suspects is still ongoing.

It is, however, reported that one of the family members, believed to be among the robbers, went missing during the attack only to return later at 6 am something which raised eyebrows and allegations that he could have been the mastermind of the robbery.

The said family member is also under Police custody as further investigations go on.