MTN Uganda and Salam TV once again launched their joint campaign to reach out to the Muslim Covid-19 frontline workers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting from dawn till sunset to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

During this period, MTN Uganda through Salam TV will distribute alms to the Muslim Covid-19 Frontline workers who have been at the forefront of rendering critical services to the country throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Speaking at the dinner, held at Hotel Africana in Kampala, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte said that it was a pleasure to have hosted the Muslim community once again and thanked them for being partners to MTN Uganda. He also wished the Muslim community a fulfilling Ramadan season:

“We are very pleased to spend this time with you as you begin the holy month of Ramadan, which is a very special time of spiritual reflection, redemption and increased devotion and worship.

Prayers were held ahead of the dinner

“We pray that Allah accepts your prayers especially now during these unprecedented days of the pandemic. On behalf of MTN Uganda, we wish you the very best during this time,” Vanhelleputte said.

Throughout this Ramadan, MTN Uganda and Salam TV will conduct various activities to engage with Muslims all over Uganda to reach out to the Muslim Covid-19 frontline workers.

Some of the targeted groups include the Muslim members in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces, Uganda Police, Uganda Prisons Services, Orphanages, Teachers and Prisoners among others.

Salam TV Chairman, Kin Ibrahim Kariisa, expressed his desire to keep working with MTN Uganda in the promotion of its brand in Uganda through the KIN Group.

“The MTN brand has been a pillar of development to many businesses and a sign of support to many families that benefit from its diverse stable of products and services. We want to thank MTN Uganda for partnering with us again and we in turn commit to being partners in promotion of their brand to their target customers” he said.