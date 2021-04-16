On Thursday afternoon, Nwagi through Snapchat hit back at her critics and haters as she revealed how they can never use her self confidence against her.

Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi is no stranger to controversy and the criticism which usually surrounds her lifestyle and fashion sense.

Despite receiving heavy criticism from the public for different reasons, she has always stood clear in defending her choices.

She is unapologetic and she continues to reveal how attacks aimed at crippling her self confidence can never succeed.

On Thursday she continued to dig at her critics on Snapchat where she shared several semi nude photos of herself and the caption:

Y’all can’t beat my self confidence. I survived low esteem few years ago. I chose to be nobody but me and I’ll never be sorry. Winnie Nwagi

Nwagi recently came under fire from different members of the public including a city pastor for taking part in the raunchy Silhouette Challenge.