Dembe FM Talk N Talk show critics Kasuku and Jenkins are of the views that Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Diamond Platnumz can’t offer Source Management singer Spice Diana a collabo.

The critics expressed their opinions during there show as they explained that Diamond can’t give Spice Diana a collabo on merit following her recent visit in Tanazania.

They further stressed how Diamond can even decline to offer Spice a collabo even when she can afford to pay for one as they asserted how he is mean on offering artists out his label collabos.

The collabos that Diamond has so far offered to fellow East African artists are only to those who belong or belonged to his record label.

They even explained how he declined to offer Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo collabos when they requested.

He instead directed them to Harmonize who eventually did with both but only had a successful session with Eddy Kenzo.

The trio expressed their views as they were trying to analyze what exactly had Spice Diana gone to do at Wasafi Records office.

Spice Diana climaxed her visit to Tanzania on a positive note when she landed a collabo with Mbosso and also enjoyed some quality time with Diamond Platnumz as they had a light conversation throughout her visit.