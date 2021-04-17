Singer Kawuma Ivan, popularly known as Qute Kaye, who resurfaced while performing on a TV show recently after spending over nine months in rehab, said that he would rather hang than do drugs again.

The singer who opened up about his struggle with drugs made the revelation while in an interview on Galaxy FM where he explained how he started doing drugs.

During the show, Qute Kaye admitted to having been addicted to drugs to the extent that he couldn’t spend a day without puffing any, yet it was usually expensive.

He narrated that when he saw that his life was about to be cut short, he took himself to rehab where he found solace following the treatment that doctors offered him.

Before he checked into rehab, Qute Kaye first made news headlines when he was nabbed stealing car headlights in the suburbs of Busega, Kampala.

He was then forgiven after a few people recognized him as a celebrity.

In December 2018, he ran into hiding having sold off household items which were donated to him by a few fans and Mama Sure Deal.