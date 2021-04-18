Renown Dancehall gospel singer Emmanuel Edwin Kusaasira, commonly known as Coopy Bly, and his baby mama Anne Marie Redan are about to welcome their second baby.

The singer shared the update concerning their marriage on Facebook with overwhelming joy as he revealed that it was all a result of the lockdown.

Amakunguula ga lock down mulowooza tegaatere kulabika? Glory To God, Baby on Board Coopy Bly

The happily married couple who made the “I DO” vows on November 26th, 2016 are blessed with a daughter who is now about two years old.

The couple is yet to reveal the gender of their yet-to-be born baby but we will keep you posted when more details are availed to us as soon as possible.

Congratulations to the couple in advance as they are about to expand their family to four members!

