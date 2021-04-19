Popular Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi made a Shs1M contribution towards Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House Church construction.

Emmanuel Lwasa made the contribution and also requested to be included on the committee that chairs the Church’s construction while on his first visit to the Church on Sunday.

Read Also: Even in my grave, I’II have nightmares about Diana Nabatanzi – Lwasa Emmanuel

He went on to reveal how he is close to becoming Born-Again and asked to be prayed for so that he could quit the habit of taking too much alcohol.

Emmanuel Lwasa had also requested he be stripped of the role he holds in the Catholic Church but Pastor Bugembe advised him to keep his duties since they are of a good cause that helps the church to grow.

During Lwasa’s visit to the Church, his newlywed wife Kawunda Angel disclosed how praying from pastor Wilson Bugembe’s church for the first time was a dream come true.

Having requested to be included on the Church’s construction committee, Emmanuel Lwasa also promised to contribute more to the Shs1M and promised that in the near future, he will become a regular figure at the church.