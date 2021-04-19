Source Management Singer Hajjara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana revealed that Tanzanians don’t play Ugandan artists’ music at all.

The singer who recently paid a visit to Tanzania opened up about how Tanzanians don’t play Ugandan music during a press conference she held today.

She stressed that Tanzanians play and support only their talent 100 percent asserting how they promote the Kiswahili language than any other language.

Spice Diana and Diamond Platnumz

The “Kwata Wano” singer explained that for a Ugandan song to air on the Tanzanian air waves, one has to have a collaboration with an artiste from their land or have connections with the right individuals who promote music in their nation.

The other point she stressed is the fact that Ugandans sing in Luganda yet in Tanzania they don’t understand the language.

She, however, denied claims that she had gone to Tanzania for a media tour but cleared the air saying she had headed to Suhulu’s land for a video shoot with Wasafi Classic Baby singer Mbosso.

I didn’t go to Tanzania for a media tour. I actually went for a video shoot for my collabo with Mbosso. Honestly speaking Tanzanians don’t play Ugandan music unless when one has a collaboration with them or when you have connections and friends within Tanzania. It is very hard for a song from Uganda to cross to Tanzania and it becomes a hit jam. It is all basically because they don’t understand Luganda at all yet for us we sing in Luganda. They only believe that all us of understand Kiswahili and their media outlets air everything in Kiswahili. Spice Diana

