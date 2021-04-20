Talented Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde, better known by stage name Azawi, is set to musically get underway with the year 2021 on 7th May when she will be dropping her first single dubbed “My Year”.

The singer who was undoubtedly one of the biggest revelations of last year made the announcement public through her social media pages following hints of releasing an album that she dropped sometime back.

Azawi spent the whole of the Easter holiday in South Africa where she is believed to have been working on the final touches of the album where she was in company of her boss Benon Mugumbya.

It’s no secret that Azawi enjoyed success last year with her hits “Quinamino” and “Repeat It” off her EP Lo Fit.

It’s rumored that Swangz has set aside a budget of 200m to invest in this album with a major focus on a bigger audience and not just Uganda.

The record label believes they finally have the artist to compete at an African level with the likes of Simi, Tiwa and Sho Mandjozi

In preparation for the album, Azawi cut off her dreads as part of a rebranding exercise leading to the album release. The Album title is yet to be released publicly but we expect Swangz to release that too soon.