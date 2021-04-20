Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has taken to his social media pages and announced dates of his new album release.

The multi-award winning singer posted saying that come 30th April 2021 he will be dropping his new album that consists of several brand new jams.

He went ahead to request his fans and followers to calm as he promised that he will be revealing the album title anytime soon.

BREAKING NEWS!!! It’s official, our album will be out on 30th April 2021. The album title will be revealed very soon.