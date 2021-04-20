Fun Factory comedienne and KFM’s K-Drive show host Tindi Mustafah has today officially bid farewell to Namuwongo-based Nation Media Group radio station.

Tindi Mustafah, who has always been a jolly and fun-loving presenter announced her departure from the radio station where she has worked for thirteen (13) years through her social media pages.

Without a doubt, on KFM Tindi Mustafah has been one of the most lively, humble, and welcoming presenters and had earned herself a nickname of Maama K–Drive because of her exhilarating presentation.

Tindi is serious this time.

OOh woow. It’s been a classroom of experience. From kindergarten to a PhD holder on the microphone at KFM. I have learnt that when you put your mind to something you can achieve a lot and yes I mastered the game. It has been sweet 13years on-air and well today I drop the microphone to explore other opportunities. People grow and well that growth knocked on my doorstep. I Shall miss you my KFM fans. To brighter beginnings ahead. Kisses am out Tindi Mustafah

Tindi becomes the second person to leave K FM in a space of two months, the other being Freddie Sakura.

She, however, didn’t rule out the possibility of her joining another station as she replied “I will surely let you know” when a fan asked her where she was headed.

According to reports coming through indicate that the massive exodus of presenters from the Nation Media could be as a result of the salary cut that was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that hasn’t been lifted yet.