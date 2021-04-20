Tuff Music Entertainment singer Catherine Tumusiime, better known as Kapa Cat, has come out and defended her song lyrics saying they are not vulgar as some people perceive them.

Through a radio interview on Record FM, Kapa Cat disclosed that people who perceive her song lyrics as vulgar are just too fake for life.

Some people are so fake that is why they don’t connect well with my music. The fact is my song lyrics are not vulgar Kapa Cat

During the interview, Kapa Cat also cleared the air about allegations that she had snatched someone’s husband explaining that the allegations were not true and baseless.

She further stressed how she is a polite artist who doesn’t want to soil her name she has worked so hard to build.

She shocked her listeners when she disclosed that her first music video cost her Shs6,000 since everything was very close to her.