NBS TV UnCut presenter Isaac Kawalya alias Kayz strongly states that musicians especially those chairing the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) have betrayed Firebase crew vice president Ali Buken alias Nubian Li.

Basing on Kayz’s reasoning, he is perturbed with the silence among artists over the detention of fellow artists Nubian Li and Dan Magic.

He believes that artistes should have joined forces to strongly call for their release.

Kays states that the members of UMA who claim to be fighting for the artists are only touring the country, giving out pennies to musicians and when they meet the people in top offices, they do not plead for Nubian Li’s release.

Below is his submission in full:

NUBIAN LEE BETRAYED. Firebase base singer Nubian lee has been in prison since December last year up today. Yes, he might be behind bars for a different reason that isn’t connected to art/Music but he has contributed much to the arts industry. What surprises and beats my mind is that fellow artists, stakeholders in the industry are keeping quiet (staying silent) about his imprisonment Not forgetting he is a fellow artist and a family man like most of you. Yes many posted about him and they will post after his release but that is not enough people. The Uganda musician’s association that claims to fight for every artist is only touring the country and giving out pennies to musicians yet on different occasions, they meet the people in power and I am not certain if they consider their colleague. Kayz

Nubian Li, Eddy Mutwe, Dan Magic and many other NUP supporters were arrested in Kalangala District during Bobi Wine’s presidential campaigns.

They were later arraigned before the General Court Martial at Makindye and charged them with illegal possession of ammunition.

They have since been under detention at Kitalya Prison and numerous bail applications have been denied.