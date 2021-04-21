Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo put a smile on Patrick Kanyomozi and Lucky Mbabazi’s family members when they sent them with a Iftar package on Tuesday evening.

The thankful Lucky Mbabazi who couldn’t hold her excitement shared the update about the Iftar package from the Kyagulanyi’s while live on air during her morning show on Capital FM.

She narrated that she was resting on her bed counting minutes to break the fast when she received a phonecall from Barbie Kyagulanyi.

After a few minutes of having a light conversation, Barbie sent Lucky some money through mobile money.

Despite not disclosing the amount that was sent to her, Lucky revealed how the Kyagulanyi’s are carrying out a giveaway Iftar drive to at least one Muslim everyday till the end of the Ramadan season.