Chipper Cash Country Manager Dan Tumuramye and Faridah Nakazibwe

Nearly three years ago, a US-based Ugandan Ham Serunjogi and a Ghanaian colleague Maijid Moujaled launched a cross-border money transfer platform called Chipper Cash.

To the creators of the platform, the purpose was to ease money transfers by enabling sending and receiving money locally at zero cost, while offering instant settlement and the lowest cross-boarder rates.

The duo wanted to create a feasible solution to the blocks associated with exchanging money especially in Africa and the app has since been launched in Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa as well as Uganda.

And on Wednesday, April 21, the largest mobile cross-border money transfer platform on the continent unveiled NTV News Anchor Faridah Nakazibwe as a brand influencer.

Faridah Nakazibwe signing the contract

“I’m honoured to be working with Chipper Cash. I have worked with a number of brands and one thing known about me is that I’m a natural influencer and I’m happy to bring on board what I know to Chipper Cash,” Nakazibwe said.

Last week, Chipper Cash was launched in the United Kingdom and now people in the UK can send money back to Uganda and get 15% instant cashback for the sender and 5% for the receiver. Each Ugandan who downloads the app and shares their referral link to a person in the UK (friend or family) gets UGX50,000 as a referral bonus when the UK person downloads the app, verifies their account, and sends £20 to any Chipper Cash user in Uganda.

Dan Tumuramye, Chipper Cash Country Manager

Dan Tumuramye, the Country Manager of Chipper Cash, says Nakazibwe fits the credentials of a brand influencer they needed.

“We wanted to bring on a TV/Media personality on board. We feel Faridah is a right fit for our target market,” said Tumuramye.

Last year, the company also signed Spice Diana as a Brand Ambassador.