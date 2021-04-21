Masaka city business mogul Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi once again proved to his critics that he is a man with a big and generous heart when he gifted his barber with brand new wheels on Tuesday evening.

While gifting his barber (Sam) with a new ride, Emmanuel Lwasa cautioned him to drive responsibly on the streets.

Lwasa advised Sam not to get involved in accidents as he warned him of how he would lose his life if he drives it recklessly.

The father of 18 then scoffed at his critics who accuse him of being mean and stingy, telling them to eat their own words as his acts will always keep on disproving them.

Sam, I have gifted you with this brand new car wholeheartedly. I want you to cruise it well without getting involved in road accidents. All those who say that I am mean and stingy, should go hang or eat their own words. Emmanuel Lwasa

This comes just a day after Lwasa contributed Shs1M towards the construction of Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House Church.

Check out the video below: