The Human Rights report has found city socialite Bryan White guilty of sexually harassing a number of the females he employed at his Bryan White Foundation.

Things seem to only get worse by the day for city socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White the Founder of the Bryan White Foundation.

It should be remembered that early in 2020 before the Coronavirus pandemic struck forcing the country into lockdown, Bryan White was on the hot seat after over four of his former employees at the Bryan White Foundation accused him of sexually harassing them.

His case raised a lot of dust around his foundation and exposed a number of other dirty acts that were always allegedly being performed at his work place.

When Bryan White’s case reached the floor of the Uganda Parliament to be looked at further and respective action to be taken against him, he was struck with a strange illness which he hasn’t recovered from up to date.

New developments reveal how the Human Rights report has given police the greenlight to go ahead with the investigations into Bryan White’s case until the facts are produced.