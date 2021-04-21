A Faded Rose is Director Agaba Collin’s first major film project and it premieres on 30th April 2021 at Century Cinema.

The Radar Film project features top actors in the local film industry including Roger Mugisha, Derrick Aine, Natalie Rukundo Lilian, Shibah Nasasira, Angeline Ninsiima, among others.

What is the film about?

The lives of two friends that grew up staying together takes an unexpected turn due to a tragic car accident that leaves them both fatherless.

Together with their mothers, they fight through life overcoming all hardships as well as enjoying every day as it comes as one family.

Later on, fate leads one to a life full of happiness and privilege and the other to a life of sadness and tragedy.

Natalie Lilian Rukundo plays Eva in A Faded Rose

Eva and Sharon have been out of touch for several months after Sharon’s blissful wedding. Sharon at her newfound husband’s family is adamant to reach out to Eva thinking she is jealous of her marriage.

When Sharon visits her mother, months after her honeymoon, her mother Martha is displeased and compels her to find Eva. Martha immediately picks up her phone and calls Eva. What she hears is so disturbing and changes their lives forever.

The family learns that Eva had quietly been battling blood cancer, in and out of hospital doing chemotherapy. When Eva opens up about her condition, the disease is at stage four already.

Who makes the cast?

Natalie Lilian Rukundo plays Eva in the film. She is a runway model with Joram Model Managenent modeling agency and a graduate from Uganda Christian University with a degree in Mass Communication.

Derrick Aine, with a personality of the rich dude, is Leo in the film. He is TV host and presenter at Urban Television and Radiocity 97FM.

He is also graduate from UCU with a degree in Mass Communication.

Derrick Aine and Shibah Nasasira

Another top runway model Shibah Nasasira also makes the cast in A Faded Rose. She is a graduate of Medicine from Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

Roger Mugisha, mostly known for his role as ‘Salvador’ in the famous NTV Uganda Second Chance series also plays a big role in this film.

The Productions Manager at Sanyu FM takes on the role of Steve who is a not too rich but wealthy and loving boyfriend.

Natalie Lilian Rukundo and Roger Mugisha

Angline Ninsiima takes the role of the doctor in A Faded Rose. She is a graduate of Pharmacy from Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

The Radar Film was directed by Agaba Collin who takes a huge leap in his career with this being his first major film.

Agaba has done film and fashion shows twice in Mbarara before dubbed Fashion Meets Art, Season 1 and Season 2. He has also worked with JMM models.

A Faded Rose premieres next week on Friday 30th April 2021 at Century Cinema, Acacia Mall starting 4:30pm. Tickets will go for UGX30,000.

It’s one to watch. Do not miss it!