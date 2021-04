Next Level Music CEO Shaban Mwakyusa alias Rayvanny is being accused by his baby mama Fahyvanny of child neglect.

Rayvanny’s baby mama who seemed unhappy with the singer vented out her disappointment through a series of Instagram stories where she disclosed how Rayvanny has neglected his fatherly duties.

Fahyvanny explained that ever since Rayvanny got involved in another relationship and started exchanging words with Harmonize, he totally forgot caring about her their son.

Read Also: Rayvanny stings Harmonize for wanting to ‘chew’ his girlfriend’s daughter

Rayvanny and Fahyma are blessed with a handsome baby boy called Jaydan and were living under the same roof until they parted ways.

The two have been in an on-and-off relationship that always left their fans wondering whether they are really an item.

Here are the screenshots as Fahyvanny accused her baby daddy of child neglect:

Kwa kukurahisishia sina mahusiano na wewe tena maana umenidanganya vya kutoshaa, endelea na hiyo familia yako mpya mimi na mtoto wangu tuwache, hatukuhusu kaa mbali na hao Malaya zako”

“Usinifanyue mtu mjinga Kwaajili ya Manufaa yako. Mimi nimekaa kimya kwa muda mrefu lakini inatosha siwezi tena kufanywa mjinga” said Fahyma in part.

“Nasema tena njia ya muongo ni fupi. Mtakapo sikia ukweli kutoka kwangu kila mtu ata wachukia wanaume”

Nilikuwa nikidanganywa kwa muda sasa ila inatosha siitaji kudanganywa tena baki na huyo huyo mimi staki tena, nitaendelea na Maisha yangu na mtoto wangu siitaji kifanywa mjinga tena. Naongea kifupi ila nitaongea kwa kirefu”

“Nimekubali kutukanwa kubeba maumivu yote nikijuwa navumilia kwa mtu ambae ni wa muhimu kwangu kumbe najidanganya mwenyewe. Imetosha sasa siwezi tenaa endlelea na huu mchezo ambayo hauna mwisho sitakii” added an angry Fahyma.

The mother of one also had a message for her replacement; “Na wewe unaejiona umepata labda nikwambie kitu, ujui chochote kile utaenda kufnaywa mjinga na mpumbavu mpka kufa kwako #Maliponihapahapaduniani”