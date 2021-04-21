City socialite Sipapa’s ex-lover, also singer, Brown Shugar reportedly gave birth to a premature baby at Mulago Hospital Kawempe branch over the weekend.

Basing on information gathered by this website reveals that Brown Shugar gave birth while under seven months of pregnancy.

The singer is reportedly still bedridden and receiving the required treatment and the baby is also in an incubator where doctors are taking good care of her.

Read Also: Socialite Kez Shillo provides food and rent for troubled Brown Sugar

The updates about Brown Shugar’s giving birth to a premature baby were revealed by an insider from Mulago hospital who has been close to the singer.