Top Model Uganda, a franchise of Top Model Worldwide, is set to give opportunity to local female models to wave the Ugandan flag internationally.

Top Model Uganda is a franchise of Top Model Worldwide which one of the leading international professional model search competitions with a proven history of discovering new model talent and creating dreams.

Top Model Uganda is currently searching for girls to take part in a national event where the winner will represent Uganda in Top Model Worldwide which will take place in London United Kingdom.

With a vision of being the most prestigious model search in the country, Top Model Uganda projects to become the biggest platform for new models to be discovered in Uganda and beyond.

The experienced team of industry professionals intends to provide top-level coaching, genuine guidance, and professional support for the finalists.





Applicants who make it to the International Grand Finale stand a chance of winning a host of top awards and fabulous prizes in addition to the fabulous opportunities that competition selection will provide.

Females between 16 to 30 years of age, dress size 10, and minimum height 5’9 are invited to take part in the event. No modeling experience is required.

Finalists are to be selected by interview by industry professionals as Top Model Uganda works closely with local and international brands to create opportunities for models in the industry.

Models are also to be equipped with life skills, catwalk training, photographic training, personal branding, social media training, etiquette and business skills.







The Top Model search in Uganda will be conducted to identify the best model from the Pearl of Africa who will later compete with other models from South Africa, Australia, Bahamas, Estonia, India, Nepal, United Kingdom, Korea, and Zimbabwe.

Apart from the usual modeling that many modeling agencies engage in, Top Model Uganda also ensures awareness and empowerment of participants in various aspects of public health, sex education, awareness about violence in families, drugs and criminality.

Registration is on going until the 30th April 2021 before Auditions which kick-start in the second week of May.

The official launch of the activities will happen in the first week of June. Mentoring and Training will take course till November 2021 before the Grand Finale which will be held in December.

Interested models can pick up applications from Plot 200, Flat 10BQ-KA-L, Kibuga, Mulago, Kamwokya, Kampala

You could be the next Top Model. Seize the opportunity!