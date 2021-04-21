The two awards won at the Zikomo Awards in Zambia seem to have opened so many doors for Ugandan dancer and choreographer Cathy Patra.

On Friday 9th April 2021, the honorary Zikomo Awards were held in Zambia to reward exceptional African artists from various industries.

The Zikomo awards are a platform to shine a light on artist who are working hard but are constantly sidelined or overlooked by the media.

The main focus of the event was to reward, appreciate, and recognize individuals and Charity organizations who are helping the underprivileged in different communities.

Ugandan dancer Catherine Mbabazi a.k.a Cathy Patra won two awards for Best Choreographer in Africa, and Best Dancing Group in Africa.

Read Also: Quarantine Fashion | Cathy Patra – The Stylish and Fashionable Dance Enthusiast

Uganda was well represented at the awards as Doreen Kabareebe also walked away with the Best African Female Model and best Humanitarian Awards.

Cathy Patra’s win has won her recognition from several personalities including fellow celebrities like Pastor Wilson Bugembe who congratulated her upon the win.

Who is Cathy Patra?

With a very strong passion for dance at an early age of five, Catherine Mbabazi, a Ugandan dancer loved to showcase her talent at family gatherings and at school clubs.

This passion transitioned into a fulltime profession in 2004 when she joined Miracle Teens at Miracle Centre Church for 10 years.

She later joined Atim Rozmerie and Viccy Birungi Namuyomba one of Uganda’s Best Dance Duo in 2014.











The formed a dance trio known as RozViccyCathy (RVC). They have since become popular in the entertainment industry collaborating with major artists across Africa.

RVC has worked with Jose Chameleone, Sheebah Karungi, Burna Boy, D’banj, Patoranking, Nyanda, Awilo Longomba, Bebe Cool, Tekno Miles, Mr Eazi, Vanessa Mdee, Eddy Kenzo, Mr Vegas, Phyno, Solidstar, Charly na Nina, Radio and Weasel, Deejay Pius, Active Boys, Buravan, Roberto, Ann Kansiime, Maurice Kirya, Navio, Cindy Sanyu, Iryn Namubiru, A Pass, Spice Diana, Ykee Benda, Rema Namakula, among others.

The trio has also featured twice on the CNN Africa Voices together with their Tabu Flo brothers. They have carried out workshops in Uganda, Africa, Europe, and Canada.

RVC members have choreographed and directed shows like Uganda Entertainment Awards, Club Music Video Awards, I AM FEMALE Production, among others.

Cathy Patra is a versatile and diverse dance artist who performs Ugandan traditional dance styles, Latin, Dancehall, Hiphop, Modern, Afro Jazz, Whacking, Vogue, House, and African Contemporary.

With these styles she has worked with different companies and organizations.







She is aslo a professional Creative Director who does Commercial Shows/Concerts, Theatre productions, Teaching, Social Work and Product Unveilings.

She uses her talent and passion to inspire and motivate the society especially the girl child and fellow women.

Catherine has choreographed and directed successful shows like Sheebah’s Omwooyo Concert 2018, Rema’s Concert in 2019, Spice Diana’s Concert in 2019, Airtel Flashmob, among others.

She is also an Entrepreneur, Ambassador, Digital Influencer, Commercial Model, Fashionista, and a Manager.

We congratulate her upon her achievements!