Sheebah Karungi continues to count her blessings by acknowledging how her house reminds her of how blessed she is every morning.

If we are to go by what she has always decided to show us, Sheebah loves a bit of serenity and calmness when she’s not out there being the noise.

In March 2020, the Team No Sleep singer was one of just a few artists who were excited about the COVID-19 lockdown.

She revealed how she had finally been gifted time off her very hectic schedule and she was so ready to take the break she hadn’t had in a long time.

The Swagg Mama had, in 2019, held a house warming party for her mansion in Munyonyo. Yes, it was time to enjoy the fruits of her hustle but the house wasn’t 100% finished yet.

Fast forward to today, Sheebah’s house seems complete, for her liking, and she is grateful to her Creator for the blessings.

She made a nursery bed of sorts at her home…so many flowers, plants, and whatever else green that she could land her eyes on.

She shared a video on her Instagram account showing off the green beauty outside her mansion and the caption:

Grateful. I take time every morning to thank God for my life. Am GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING. Sheebah Karungi

A little vegetation didn’t hurt nobody. It’s beautiful!