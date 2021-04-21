South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan becomes the second most followed female celebrity in East Africa on Instagram.

The mother of five expressed her joy through a message of appreciation that she jotted down to her fans after she clocked 9 Million followers on the social media App.

The elated Zari Hassan expressed how she does not take her fans for granted adding that she will always be grateful for the love they have accorded her for all the years.

For all you do, for who you are, I’ll forever be grateful that you are in my life. Thank you for being part of the 9.000.000 megazo family. Zari Hassan

Ms. Zari Hassan now becomes the second most followed celebrity in East Africa on Instagram after popular Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o who also has over 9 million followers.

The third most followed female celebrity in East Africa on Instagram is former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu with 8.6 Million followers.

It should be remembered that in January 2020 when Zari had just notched seven million followers, she was accused of buying Instagram followers but she refuted the allegations.