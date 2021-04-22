Before Wednesday night, Bryan White had last posted on his Facebook page on 5th June, 2020. He returns with a smile and a cryptic message.

Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White, came, saw, and conquered the showbiz industry before falling back into oblivion.

Bryan White’s fall is attributed to the case in which his former female employees at the Bryan White Foundation accused him of sexually harassing them.

The story dominated headlines and was at the start of 2020 presented on the floor of Parliament for discussion.

Bryan White blamed ‘mafias’ and his haters for coming up with such allegations to end his shine before his health rapidly deteriorated with what was termed as ‘stomach complications’.

Even then, the said mafias did not stop haunting him and like a ninja, Bryan White disappeared from public sight.

…only to return on Wednesday 21st April, 2020.

On his verified Facebook account, Bryan White posted a photo of himself smiling at a few minutes to midnight on Wednesday night.

He changed his profile picture and later posted the caption, “Aprovecha,” a Spanish word which is translated to mean ‘To take advantage of’.

Screenshot of Bryan White’s Facebook activity

His post comes just a day after a Human Rights report that declared him guilty of sexually harassing his female employees – a case that has been dragging on since 2019.

Bryan White is BACK! Or is he?

There are rumors in the gossip corridors suggesting that the accounts are being run by someone else and that Bryan White is still bedridden.

Other claims, however, indicate that the city socialite and philanthropist is indeed back on the scene and the his message should send a message.