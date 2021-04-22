Celebrated Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz paid a visit to his ex-baby mama Zari Hassan while on a trip to South Africa on Wednesday.

Videos spotted by this website show Platnumz and his team receiving Zari and two of her children with smiles lighting up their faces.

The WCB boss shared a light moment with Zari Hassan and his children Tiffah and Nillan after a long time since they last met and reports indicate that upon Diamond’s arrival Zari prepared a full course meal for him and his team.

Diamond took a trip to South Africa in preparation for the release of his fourth studio album. It is now three years since he dropped his “A Boy From Tandale” album.

Going by the comments left under the video on Tiffah’s page, many of the celebrity couple’s fans were happy to see the two continue to co-parent without issues or drama as it was in the past.

Diamond was in company of his manager Sallam SK, Producer S2Kizzy, his bodyguard Onesmo Amos Rupia, and videographer Lukamba for the preparation of his upcoming album.