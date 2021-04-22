Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako has flaunted his house in Gombe, Butambala which is still under construction.

The newlywed singer showed off his house which is almost being completed to his followers and fans through his social media page as he revealed how he is revamping his home area and giving it a facelift.

He went ahead to caption the post encouraging the youths to work hard asserting how they will also reap the same from their hard work.

Kabako shared the photos of his home area just two weeks after his introduction and after enjoying his honeymoon with his wife Jazirah Namuddu.

Hard Work Always Pays, No Matter The Challenges… My Home House Kabako

Congratulations Kabako!