Singer Rema Namakula has shared a video on her online platforms in the company of her husband, Dr. Hamza Ssebunya and their daughter Aamaal traveling overseas to celebrate her forthcoming birthday.

Surprisingly, Rema was shocked to find her in-laws and her very close friend Evelyne Namulondo in the waiting lounge at the airport.

Rema who had no clue that she would be traveling with her in-laws on a trip overseas to celebrate her forthcoming birthday was welcomed with ululations upon arrival in the waiting lounge.

Read Also: Rema Namakula sparks pregnancy rumors in new photo shoot with hubby

The “Sili Muyembe” singer then turned emotional and, in disbelief, shied away from the cameras. She couldn’t stand the surprise that her lovely in-laws showed her.

After a few moments, the joyous singer took to her social media platforms and shared the update with her fans as she thanked her in-laws and her mother-in-law for loving her.