Congratulations are in order for Jose Chameleone’s manager Bijoux Fortunate and husband Isram Gee Wamala Kigongo who welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Bijoux gave birth at Kampala Independent Hospital, Ntinda and both the baby and the mother are in good condition.

Bijoux is a renown events planner, talent manager, and Public Relations Officer. She is singer Jose Chameleone’s official manager.

The little bundle of joy has reportedly been named Imad-Al Din Ramadan Wamala, a name given for being born in the holy month of Ramadan.

Bijoux and Isram were officially united as a couple in October 2020 at a ceremony that went viral across social media locally.

Congratulations to the young family upon tye arrival of the little one.