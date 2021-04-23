Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo drops ‘Weekend’, the very first song off his forthcoming music album.

Eddy Kenzo has not released much music, by his renown standards, in the past period of over a year but he returns with ‘Weekend’.

The new song was produced by Nessim Pan Production and it is a groovy song that will be loved by most party goers.

‘Weekend’ is track number 17 on the forthcoming music album which Eddy Kenzo is very pumped up for ahead of its release.

The album is set to be released on 30th April and preparations for its distribution upon release…but first, listen to ‘Weekend’.